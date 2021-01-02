Alexa
NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 02:39
Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday...
Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.

The Mavericks' James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.

The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday's game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.

The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident." Cody Martin's fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

