AP PHOTOS: Then-and-now images show New Year's Eve contrast

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 23:30
A combo image showing a general view of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris very early on New Year's Day Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and the bottom one the s...
An image combo showing Fireworks exploding over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia, the top p...
This combo image shows Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebration, taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, top pho...
This combo image shows the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebration, taken on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, top...
A combo image showing Bosingak pavilion where the place for the annual New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony, the top photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 31,...
A combo image showing a general view of the Victoria Harbor at the New Year's Eve of year 2021 in Hong Kong, the top photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 31,...
This combo image shows at top, police direct visitors around Shibuya crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering, Thursday, Dec. 31, 202...
This combination image shows at top, a group of visitors take selfies in front of Maiji Jingu Shinto Shrine Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo, after l...
In this combo of images, a few people, on the top image, stand in the plaza in front of the Ottoman-era Mecidiye mosque in Ortakoy square under the "J...
In this combo of image which shows at top, an ambulance and press photographers waiting on the otherwise empty street opposite the London Eye Ferris w...
A combo of images that shows an empty historic center in Brussels on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020 and the same location full of revelers celebrating the New...
This combo of images shows at top, a few people walking along Nevsky prospect, central avenue, during New Year celebration in downtown St. Petersburg,...
This combination image of photos shows people, top, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, visiting to pray at Sensoji temple in Tokyo a few hours before New Yea...
A combo of images shows an almost empty Times Square, top, in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in New York and the same location taken on Jan. ...
A combo of images shows a couple kissing, top, as they celebrate New Year's Eve along the Las Vegas Strip late on Thursday, Dec 31, 2020, in Las Vegas...
A combo of images shows fireworks in the first minutes of the New Year on Jan. 1, 2020, bottom, and an image taken from the same location in Dresden, ...
This combination photograph shows a handful of people in front of the iconic Gateway of India, top, a popular place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mum...
This combo image shows at top fireworks exploding over the Kremlin and the Spasskaya Tower in an almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebration...
This combo image shows at top fireworks exploding over the Kremlin and the Spasskaya Tower with St. Basil's Cathedral at left in an almost empty Red S...
This combo image shows Colle Oppio hill overlooking Rome's Colosseum, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, as seen in the first minutes of ...
This combo of two photos shows an empty Copacabana Beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, top, ...
This combo image shows at top that in stark contrast to previous years only a few people braved chilly temperatures to take the traditional New Year's...

There were countdowns and live performances, but New Year's Eve celebrations across the globe looked radically different this year as large crowds stayed away from traditional party spots like New York City's Times Square and the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The coronavirus that changed so much in 2020 led to cancellations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in cities around the world.

The Associated Press captured then-and-now images of some of these popular locations around the globe to illustrate the striking contrast between packed, jubilant crowds in previous years and quiet, empty streets heading into 2021.

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government canceled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighborhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War.

And in Tokyo, the Maiji Jingu Shinto shrine, which traditionally attracts millions of people every year during New Year holidays, closed its doors on New Year's Eve night for the first time in 74 years.

Updated : 2021-01-02 01:45 GMT+08:00

