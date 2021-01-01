NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|445
|349
|Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|378
|282
|New England
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|298
|339
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|229
|429
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|423
|348
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|450
|401
|Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|346
|423
|Jacksonville
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|292
|464
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|394
|288
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|430
|300
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|384
|397
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|308
|386
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*zyx-Kansas City
|14
|1
|0
|.933
|452
|324
|Las Vegas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|402
|447
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|346
|405
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|414
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|376
|450
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|315
|315
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|257
|338
|Philadelphia
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|320
|398
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|449
|330
|x-Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|448
|328
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|343
|369
|Atlanta
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|369
|370
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|474
|353
|Chicago
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|356
|335
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|393
|440
|Detroit
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|342
|482
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|433
|348
|L.A. Rams
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|354
|289
|Arizona
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|403
|349
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.