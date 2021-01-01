Alexa
  1. Home

Bosnia: Suspected gas poisoning kills 8 young people

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/01 15:39
A Bosnian ambulance in Sarajevo

A Bosnian ambulance in Sarajevo

Eight people aged around 20 were found dead after a New Year's party in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, with local media reporting on Friday that they appeared to have been victims of a gas leak.

The four men and four women had been celebrating the New Year at a weekend house in the village of Tribistovo, according to state-run BHRT television.

The head of the Posusje municipality where the village is situated, Ante Begic, expressed condolences to the victims' families on Facebook "after a tragedy in which eight young lives were lost."

Deadly gas

Police are investigating the incident. Carbon monoxide poisonings, which can occur when the toxic but odorless gas escapes from improperly ventilated heaters, appliances or engines in enclosed spaces, are not infrequent in the Balkan region.

Because of current coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings and opening times of restaurants and pubs, many people in Bosnia have been relegating their celebrations to private homes.

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-01-02 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain