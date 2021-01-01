Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fireworks kill young men in France and Germany

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 20:59
Fireworks kill young men in France and Germany

PARIS (AP) — A man in eastern France was killed when a New Year's Eve firework exploded after he went back to inspect it, while another man was killed by a home-made firework in neighboring Germany.

The 25-year-old died instantly in the incident in Boofzheim, close to France's eastern border with Germany, the regional government said Friday.

Another man was treated for facial injuries after the firework exploded as they were inspecting it.

The regional government had banned fireworks for New Year's Eve and a nighttime curfew was in place to dissuade people from gathering in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

In neighboring Germany, police said a 24-year-old man died after lighting a home-made firework in Rietz-Neuendorf, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Berlin.

Police said Friday that explosives experts found several more unused devices in the vicinity.

Germany banned the sale of fireworks this year, to deter gatherings and cut down on the large number of serious injuries that clog up hospitals every New Year’s Eve.

Updated : 2021-01-01 22:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain