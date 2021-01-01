Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;87;80;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;SW;11;82%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;77;62;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;N;6;53%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;59;47;A shower in the a.m.;59;45;NE;9;58%;58%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;58;43;Spotty showers;50;41;W;11;68%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;44;35;A shower in places;43;34;ENE;5;92%;47%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;12;6;Very cold;10;2;NNE;4;75%;11%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cold;35;31;Plenty of sunshine;46;30;E;6;31%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-6;-25;Frigid;-10;-27;ENE;7;72%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;6;47%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;60;49;Showers around;61;56;SE;4;67%;89%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;72;63;Showers, some heavy;71;62;WSW;7;78%;90%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Hazy sun;70;47;NW;5;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray t-shower;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;7;75%;59%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;77;58;Increasing clouds;81;63;E;8;60%;30%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;83;67;Hazy sun;82;70;NNE;5;47%;38%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower;50;36;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;NNW;8;62%;33%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;32;12;Sunny, but chilly;34;14;NNE;5;35%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;46;35;Sunny and mild;52;38;ESE;11;66%;56%;2

Berlin, Germany;Overcast;35;28;A snow shower;35;29;NE;4;93%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;68;44;A t-storm in spots;69;46;SE;6;66%;64%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;ESE;6;66%;69%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Colder;34;32;Cloudy;43;38;E;9;86%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy;37;31;Cloudy with a shower;38;31;N;4;89%;58%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;29;Mostly sunny;44;36;E;6;87%;41%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;40;33;Some brightening;43;35;E;5;84%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;ENE;9;43%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;80;67;Rather cloudy;82;68;N;5;47%;69%;6

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;40;26;Turning sunny;40;23;NW;6;58%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;53;Hazy sun;70;56;NNE;8;56%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;73;58;Sunny and warmer;84;63;SE;13;47%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;83;68;A few showers;83;67;E;4;63%;83%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;74;Showers;84;76;NE;9;81%;73%;2

Chicago, United States;Ice, then rain;36;30;Mostly cloudy;38;29;N;5;64%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;87;73;A t-storm around;88;73;NE;10;73%;55%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;35;31;A snow shower;32;29;NE;4;88%;61%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;79;69;Hazy sun;77;69;NNE;14;65%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;47;35;Mostly sunny;52;37;SSW;7;58%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;89;76;A thunderstorm;88;75;E;8;73%;82%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;64;51;Showers around;64;55;ESE;5;86%;68%;3

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;41;25;Partly sunny;49;30;WSW;6;35%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;81;56;Hazy sunshine;81;57;NNW;5;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;SSW;5;76%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine and chilly;41;30;Partly sunny, chilly;38;31;NNW;10;89%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;43;22;Plenty of sunshine;48;23;NNE;7;18%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A passing shower;57;44;Plenty of sunshine;55;43;WNW;13;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;64;48;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;4;41%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;60;A stray t-shower;80;58;E;10;63%;56%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;SSE;6;71%;25%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;36;29;Cloudy;32;26;NW;10;94%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;87;73;NNE;7;55%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;E;7;37%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;81;73;Winds subsiding;82;71;ENE;16;60%;34%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;77;59;Hazy sunshine;79;57;SE;6;61%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;66;40;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;N;4;46%;42%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun;57;48;Mild with hazy sun;59;51;E;5;75%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A brief p.m. shower;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;W;8;70%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;82;74;Sunny and humid;85;73;N;7;64%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;83;53;Not as warm;73;53;ENE;9;54%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;49;20;Hazy sunshine;50;21;SSW;5;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;Sunlit and beautiful;76;47;N;6;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;39;Mostly cloudy;68;40;SW;4;46%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;Hazy sun and warm;93;69;N;9;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with some sun;48;30;Mostly cloudy;38;33;S;6;74%;17%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNE;11;55%;2%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;75;Cloudy;89;75;W;6;68%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;78;55;Hazy sun;75;57;NNE;5;44%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;S;3;75%;75%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;56;40;Brief a.m. showers;59;40;ESE;9;61%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;91;76;Partly sunny;89;76;SW;6;75%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Cloudy;77;68;SSE;8;70%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;53;41;Mostly sunny;52;40;NNW;7;66%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;38;36;A shower in the p.m.;39;34;N;7;83%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;48;Partly sunny;64;49;SE;5;49%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Mainly cloudy;85;76;SSW;6;77%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;40;27;WNW;8;53%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;NE;12;77%;96%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;75;A thunderstorm;87;74;NE;4;79%;71%;8

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;83;75;A little a.m. rain;84;76;NE;8;71%;70%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;84;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;68;S;9;68%;76%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;44;Plenty of sunshine;77;45;SW;5;18%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;82;73;Humid;80;69;S;14;67%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A thick cloud cover;36;28;Low clouds;31;31;SSW;7;91%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Breezy in the p.m.;91;74;ENE;13;61%;2%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;75;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;ENE;9;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;27;23;A.M. snow, clearing;29;17;N;4;93%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;33;30;Snow;35;22;WSW;6;88%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;75;Hazy sun;86;74;N;6;61%;29%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;73;58;Inc. clouds;79;59;NE;11;54%;57%;8

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;42;39;A little a.m. rain;53;38;NNW;10;66%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;68;51;Decreasing clouds;68;49;N;6;66%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-17;-31;Bitterly cold;-18;-28;NNE;5;80%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;44;32;Partly sunny, chilly;44;31;W;12;63%;6%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;29;26;Low clouds;28;21;N;5;80%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;30;23;Morning heavy snow;30;16;ENE;10;90%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;84;79;Decreasing clouds;85;79;NW;7;77%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;86;74;Periods of sun;87;75;WNW;5;75%;67%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;84;77;A shower or two;85;76;ENE;6;79%;82%;5

Paris, France;Showers of rain/snow;37;24;An a.m. snow shower;35;28;N;4;84%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;95;65;Breezy and very warm;93;65;ESE;15;36%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;83;71;Mostly cloudy;86;73;N;11;48%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;89;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;11;70%;75%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;65;Sunshine;90;64;SE;6;45%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;35;27;Cloudy and chilly;30;29;ENE;4;88%;68%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;28;2;Sunny, but cold;24;2;NW;5;31%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;67;52;Periods of rain;63;52;E;8;75%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;59;47;Partial sunshine;58;42;SSE;4;76%;17%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;Partly sunny;84;78;E;7;68%;27%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;38;36;A little p.m. rain;46;44;SSE;12;86%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;32;30;Cloudy, snow showers;32;29;SSW;4;92%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;84;74;Cloudy, heavy rain;79;71;ESE;9;82%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;67;53;Hazy sunshine;67;51;ESE;6;58%;11%;4

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;50;45;Rain and a t-storm;52;41;SE;10;83%;87%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;30;A bit of a.m. snow;32;26;SSW;5;92%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;48;Cloudy;59;51;SW;5;80%;28%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;ENE;9;69%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;81;75;Winds subsiding;81;74;ENE;16;68%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;Humid with sunshine;83;66;NNE;5;75%;40%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;74;45;Sunshine, pleasant;74;44;E;5;36%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;92;55;Lots of sun, nice;88;55;SSW;7;35%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;84;70;Partly sunny;83;70;N;11;71%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, chilly;50;35;Sunny, but cool;50;34;NNW;5;67%;3%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain;53;47;Rain;52;42;SSW;13;79%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;34;18;Sunny, but chilly;29;15;NW;5;23%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;41;30;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;W;6;49%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy showers;78;75;A t-storm, warmer;85;76;NNW;12;79%;75%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and mild;48;30;Mostly sunny;46;36;SE;6;72%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;73;Partly sunny;80;73;ENE;17;69%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;39;35;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;NNE;5;94%;76%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;68;65;A passing shower;72;69;NE;10;74%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;61;54;Low clouds;65;59;ENE;12;63%;15%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;34;27;Cloudy;33;26;NW;6;83%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cold;32;21;Mostly sunny, cold;33;22;NE;4;80%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;50;30;Rather cloudy, mild;52;30;NNW;6;46%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;WSW;5;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NE;4;69%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;60;43;Mostly sunny, nice;64;47;E;5;43%;57%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;48;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;29;N;5;55%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;35;34;Partly sunny;38;30;NE;9;80%;6%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;64;52;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;SSW;8;50%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;W;7;50%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with a flurry;-9;-25;Frigid;-13;-29;NW;8;85%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;48;44;Rain, heavy at times;46;39;WSW;10;78%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;35;30;Cloudy;42;36;ESE;4;88%;68%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;76;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NNW;4;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;33;22;Low clouds;29;25;S;6;82%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;34;29;Inc. clouds;36;32;E;5;92%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up, breezy;67;62;Breezy;68;61;NNW;17;79%;28%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;89;69;Hazy sunshine;90;67;WSW;5;42%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Mostly cloudy;35;22;ENE;2;40%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-01 21:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law