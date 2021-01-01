Alexa
Chinese warplane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on first day of 2021

Incursion continues China's policy of intimidation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/01 20:05
A Y-8 warplane (CNA, Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China showed no sign of ending its campaign to send warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), despite a conciliatory New Year’s address by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Friday (Jan. 1).

For several months, aircraft and ships from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been approaching Taiwan in what has generally been considered a campaign of intimidation against the island’s independence-minded government.

While there was never any inkling that Beijing might stop the incursions just because a new calendar year started, the appearance of a Chinese military aircraft Friday morning at 11:35 dashed any hopes for a different approach.

As on previous occasions, the plane entered the ADIZ from the southwest and was soon told by Taiwan’s Air Force to turn back, the Liberty Times reported. Netizens speculated that the intruder was a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, one of the most frequent airplane types involved in the incidents.

Earlier, Taiwan announced that its Air Force jets would not take part in any New Year displays as the task of chasing away the Chinese planes was taking up too much attention.
ADIZ
Chinese warplanes
incursion
PLA

Updated : 2021-01-01 21:13 GMT+08:00

