Tesla plans to add 13 supercharger stations in Taiwan in 2021

Tesla Taiwan is planning to add 13 supercharger stations in Taiwan in 2021 to bring the total number of its charging stations to 38 around the island, the company said Thursday.

The American electric car brand said it will build two new supercharger stations in the Greater Taipei area, four in the area covering Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli, two in the Taichung area, two in the Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan area, and three in Kaohsiung and Pingtung this year.

Tesla Taiwan said the plan is aimed at meeting rising demand from Tesla owners after they shared with the company in September their habits in using the company's superchargers.

The superchargers support peak charging rates of up to 250kW, equal to a rate of replenishing up to 1,000 miles per hour, and will enable Tesla car owners to take longer trips around Taiwan.

Tesla is scheduled to release data on worldwide car deliveries in the fourth quarter next week, but a preliminary estimate by Tesla Taiwan said it sold about 1,630 cars in the local market in the quarter.

Nearly 1,200 of those were Model 3 cars, the latest model to hit Taiwan's market. More than 6,000 Model 3s have been sold here since they were introduced in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the company.

In Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications calculates a sale at the time a car is delivered and given a license plate, rather than when a sales contract is signed.

Starting from Oct. 15, Tesla drivers began to be charged a floating fee between NT$7 (US$0.24)-NT$12 per kWh at Tesla's supercharger stations, depending on the location and time they charge their vehicles.

The navigation map app installed in the vehicle's touch screen can be used to check real-time fees. (By Han Ting-ting and Frances Huang)