Brand new Taipei Performing Arts Center picked to shine in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A look ahead at the best art and architecture in 2021 by The Guardian includes the brand new Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

Tilted "Brutal Bacon, Wild Gehry and Unmissable Abramovic: 2021's Best Art, Architecture and Photography," the British media organization published an article Thursday (Dec. 31) highlighting 31 of the best art exhibitions and cultural landmarks coming up this year.

Most of the highlights are in Europe, with just two venues in Asia of note. In the architecture section, TPAC and the M+ Museum in Hong Kong are shortlisted.

The TPAC building features a giant silver globe on its surface and is located in Shilin District, near the night market. Designed by the Dutch architectural firm, Office for Metropolitan Architecture, the center is inspired by the idea of Taiwanese cuisine and references the hotpot as a source of consolidation and efficiency, according to its website.

"Taipei Performing Arts Center promises to be a veritable transformer of a building," The Guardian reported. "It includes an auditorium, theater and black box studio, which can be combined into one enormous multisided events space."

The center resembles a magic cube housing a grand theater (1,501 seats), a proscenium theater (799 seats), and a multiform theater (400-800 seats). These can be combined into a super theater (2,550 seats) for productions with a monumental scale.

"We pursue cultural diversity, embrace innovative technology, challenge spatial boundaries and incline to the projects that involve the local community," TPAC said in a statement. The venue is scheduled to open officially in February.

Meanwhile, M+ Museum, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, is located in the West Kowloon district of Hong Kong. "There's not much conventional about M+," according to The Guardian's Oliver Wainwright.

The modern museum appears to be a concrete box with a large LED screen on the facade, offering a view of works of art across Victoria Harbour. It is slated to open in 2021 with visual art collections from the 20th and 21st centuries.