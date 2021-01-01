Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

627,000 fewer passengers on Taipei MRT for New Year’s Eve

Amount of garbage collected at annual Taipei party drops by more than half

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/01 17:02
Fewer people at Taipei's New Year's Eve party meant fewer MRT passengers and less garbage 

Fewer people at Taipei's New Year's Eve party meant fewer MRT passengers and less garbage  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system saw 627,000 fewer passengers than the 3.2 million registered for the 2020 New Year countdown celebrations due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Taiwan recently registered the first domestic COVID-19 transmission in eight months and discovered two cases of the mutant strain from the United Kingdom. As a precaution, Taipei City Government went on to halve the maximum limit on attendees for its New Year’s Eve concert to 40,000.

Between Thursday (Dec. 31) 6 p.m. and Friday (Jan. 1) 6 a.m., 2.58 million MRT journeys were recorded, compared to 3.2 million a year ago, CNA reported. The steep decline was noticeable at the four MRT stations closest to the site of the concert and the Taipei 101 fireworks in fashionable Xinyi District. Before the event, the MRT operator had advised passengers to use stations further away to avoid overcrowding.

The reduced attendance figures also translated into less garbage for the city’s environmental services to clean up. The amount of non-recyclable trash was cut by more than half, falling from 8.1 tons at the previous New Year’s Eve countdown to 3.7 tons on this occasion.

Workers removed 2.6 tons of recyclable objects, a drop from the 6.3 tons registered the previous year, according to the CNA report. In total, the event saw 8.7 tons less in trash compared to New Year celebrations the previous year.
MRT
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve countdown party
Taipei City
environment
garbage disposal

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches new earthquake, tsunami monitoring system
Taiwan launches new earthquake, tsunami monitoring system
2021/01/01 09:20
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
2021/01/01 01:37
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
2020/12/31 11:30
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
New Taipei Christmasland wraps up early as coronavirus precaution
2020/12/31 11:21
Taiwan News' 2020 wrap up
Taiwan News' 2020 wrap up
2020/12/31 11:08

Updated : 2021-01-01 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2nd case of mutant UK Covid strain