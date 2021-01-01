Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021

Taiping Mountain receives first snow of 2021 on Friday. (Facebook, Taiping Moutain Forest Park photo) Taiping Mountain receives first snow of 2021 on Friday. (Facebook, Taiping Moutain Forest Park photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first snow of 2021 fell upon Taiping Mountain in the northern Taiwan county of Yilan early Friday (Jan. 1), transforming the landscape into a magical winter wonderland.

According to the Luodong Forest District Office, a flurry began on Taiping Mountain around 7 a.m. Friday and lasted for 30 minutes. Although temperatures in the area had already dropped below zero degrees Celsius over the last few days, no snow was observed due to a lack of moisture in the air.

The office said that visitors had been waiting in line to enter Taiping Mountain Forest Park, which opens at 3:20 a.m. on New Year's day, since Thursday evening. It said there was a five-kilometer-long tailback when doors opened.

The office said traffic control measures were put in place around 9 a.m. when the maximum number of 1,000 vehicles allowed in the park was reached. It said some snow had started melting before noon, reported CNA.



(Facebook, Taiping Mountain Forest Park photo)





(Facebook, Taiping Mountain Forest Park photo)





(Facebook, Taiping Mountain Forest Park photo)



(Facebook, Taiping Mountain Forest Park photo)