Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party

19-year-old university student reportedly fell into Tamsui River

  161
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/01 15:53
Dadaocheng Wharf in Taipei City (Wikicommons, Luke Ma photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian student went missing after a New Year’s Eve boat party on the Tamsui River in Taipei, reports said Friday (Jan. 1).

A group of 26 Indonesians studying at a number of different universities in Taiwan rented a boat at the capital’s Dadaocheng Wharf to celebrate the New Year on the water, the Liberty Times reported.

However, at around 5 a.m., one of the students reportedly fell into the water from the rear of the vessel. Two crew members notified the police and started searching for the student, named as 19-year-old Lin (林).

Fearing low tide might drag the student away, rescue services immediately sent a motorboat to look for him, but to no avail. Six students who witnessed Lin fall overboard were questioned by officers at Shilin police precinct.

The missing man had no relatives in Taiwan, according to the Liberty Times. Some reports suggested that Lin might have fallen overboard because he was unwell after drinking during the party.
New Year's Eve
yacht
Dadaocheng
Dadaocheng Wharf
Tamsui River
Indonesia
Indonesian students
missing

Updated : 2021-01-01 16:35 GMT+08:00

