Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past New Mexico 68-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 13:42
Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past New Mexico 68-54

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 24 points as Nevada defeated New Mexico 68-54 on Thursday night. Grant Sherfield added 20 points for the Wolf Pack.

Warren Washington had 10 points for Nevada (7-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 10 rebounds.

Makuach Maluach had 15 points for the Lobos (3-3, 0-3). Rod Brown added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bayron Matos had eight rebounds.

The game was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, due to restrictions in New Mexico surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comin Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University

Updated : 2021-01-01 15:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted