AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 12:59
Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. C...
Shirley Azedi, who said she's lost work as a housekeeper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honor of the Goddess of the Sea Yema...
Mexican army health workers wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Central Military Hospital in Mexico City, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Pho...
Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 sit processing for 15 minutes, at a free testing kiosk run by the city health department, in the Venustiano Carranza ...
Health workers get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Pedrin Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti...
Brigite Garces holds still as shamans use ostrich eggs, bells, feathers and confetti during a cleansing ritual for about a $10 dollar fee at the "Merc...
Dr. Estefania Zevrnja gets a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Dr. Pedro Fiorito Hospital in Avellaneda, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29,...
Jonatan Camacho carries two oxygen tanks after having them refilled for a family member sick with COVID-19 in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP ...
Shamans hold a photo of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a year-end ritual to predict political and social issues to occur in the next year, in L...
Juan Jose Ledesma, 68, is reflected in a mirror as he talks about his treatment for COVID-19 in his bedroom where he is isolating, as his son sets up ...
A general view of empty an Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. All the accesses to the beaches will be closed on the ...

DECEMBER 25 - 31, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Updated : 2021-01-01 15:00 GMT+08:00

