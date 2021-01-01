AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. C...
Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Shirley Azedi, who said she's lost work as a housekeeper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honor of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Beaches will be closed on the night of new year's, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Mexican army health workers wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Central Military Hospital in Mexico City, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 sit processing for 15 minutes, at a free testing kiosk run by the city health department, in the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Health workers get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Pedrin Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Brigite Garces holds still as shamans use ostrich eggs, bells, feathers and confetti during a cleansing ritual for about a $10 dollar fee at the "Mercado de Deseos," or Market of Wishes which sets up for one week in Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year, people are wishing for good health and work in 2021, as many have been left without either. Garces said she wishes for good health first, work second, and then love. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Dr. Estefania Zevrnja gets a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Dr. Pedro Fiorito Hospital in Avellaneda, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Jonatan Camacho carries two oxygen tanks after having them refilled for a family member sick with COVID-19 in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Shamans hold a photo of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a year-end ritual to predict political and social issues to occur in the next year, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The shamans made symbolic payment to Mother Earth while asking that the COVID-19 pandemic come to an end and that world leaders be cleansed so they can make wise decisions in the coming year. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Juan Jose Ledesma, 68, is reflected in a mirror as he talks about his treatment for COVID-19 in his bedroom where he is isolating, as his son sets up a refill of his oxygen tank in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A general view of empty an Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. All the accesses to the beaches will be closed on the night of new years, to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
DECEMBER 25 - 31, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
