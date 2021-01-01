AmCham Taiwan announces new name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From today (Jan. 1) the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taipei is no longer and it becomes the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

According to a statement on Thursday (Dec. 31), the name change better represents the organization’s situation, in that it principally deals with national government and business matters. This work is reflected in its annual Taiwan White Paper.

"The name change reflects the reality of both the Chamber's activities and its membership, most of whom operate throughout Taiwan," the statement read. “During our door-knocks to Washington, many were not aware that AmCham represented U.S. companies throughout Taiwan, not just in Taipei.”

In his preface to the December edition of Taiwan Business Topics magazine, AmCham Taiwan President Leo Seewald said Jan. 1 marked a new chapter. It is also the organization’s 70th anniversary.

"We will be celebrating our 70th anniversary and will at the same time launch our new brand as the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan beginning in January 2021,” Seewald remarked. “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was very supportive of our name change and mentioned it in her address to our Annual General Meeting last month.”

AmCham's 70th birthday celebration is set to be held in September. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is offering the use of Taipei Guest House for the occasion.

Founded in 1951, AmCham Taiwan is a non-profit that promotes the interests of the international business community in Taiwan. It has about 1,000 members from more than 500 companies.

In addition, Taiwan Business Topics celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. AmCham Taiwan Senior Director and Topics Editor-in-Chief Don Shapiro retired in December and is set to act in an advisory capacity after nearly two decades in charge of the magazine.