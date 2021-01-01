Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

AmCham Taiwan announces new name

Former American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei decides on name change to reflect reality

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/01 13:24
(AmCham Taiwan)

(AmCham Taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From today (Jan. 1) the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taipei is no longer and it becomes the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

According to a statement on Thursday (Dec. 31), the name change better represents the organization’s situation, in that it principally deals with national government and business matters. This work is reflected in its annual Taiwan White Paper.

"The name change reflects the reality of both the Chamber's activities and its membership, most of whom operate throughout Taiwan," the statement read. “During our door-knocks to Washington, many were not aware that AmCham represented U.S. companies throughout Taiwan, not just in Taipei.”

In his preface to the December edition of Taiwan Business Topics magazine, AmCham Taiwan President Leo Seewald said Jan. 1 marked a new chapter. It is also the organization’s 70th anniversary.

"We will be celebrating our 70th anniversary and will at the same time launch our new brand as the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan beginning in January 2021,” Seewald remarked. “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was very supportive of our name change and mentioned it in her address to our Annual General Meeting last month.”

AmCham's 70th birthday celebration is set to be held in September. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is offering the use of Taipei Guest House for the occasion.

Founded in 1951, AmCham Taiwan is a non-profit that promotes the interests of the international business community in Taiwan. It has about 1,000 members from more than 500 companies.

In addition, Taiwan Business Topics celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. AmCham Taiwan Senior Director and Topics Editor-in-Chief Don Shapiro retired in December and is set to act in an advisory capacity after nearly two decades in charge of the magazine.
American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taipei
amcham
AmCham Taiwan
AmCham Taipei
AmCham Taiwan President Leo Seewald
Taiwan Business Topics
Don Shapiro

RELATED ARTICLES

AmCham Taipei, US-Taiwan Business Council form coalition to boost BTA efforts
AmCham Taipei, US-Taiwan Business Council form coalition to boost BTA efforts
2020/09/16 17:15
Local business association, Amcham call for Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement
Local business association, Amcham call for Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement
2020/09/09 16:05
Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
2020/08/18 16:16
AmCham Taipei improves multiple investment issues in Taiwan
AmCham Taipei improves multiple investment issues in Taiwan
2020/06/10 15:26
Taiwan, US vow police cooperation in copyright protection after streaming site bust
Taiwan, US vow police cooperation in copyright protection after streaming site bust
2020/05/15 12:24

Updated : 2021-01-01 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine