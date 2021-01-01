Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shelton scores 24 to carry N. Arizona past Idaho 78-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 11:57
Shelton scores 24 to carry N. Arizona past Idaho 78-65

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 24 points as Northern Arizona topped Idaho 78-65 on Thursday.

Shelton made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for Northern Arizona (2-6, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Gabe Quinnett had 12 points for the Vandals (0-6, 0-3), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Damen Thacker added 11 points. A.J. Youngman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-01 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine