Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID

Violators of pandemic measures face fines of up to NT$150,000 for endangering public

  428
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/01 12:15
Mayday holds New Year's Eve concert at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium Dec. 31. (B'in Music photo)

Mayday holds New Year's Eve concert at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium Dec. 31. (B'in Music photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Taiwanese nationals who reportedly attended the year-end concert held by local pop band Mayday on Thursday (Dec. 31) before their self-health monitoring period had ended will likely be fined.

To celebrate the arrival of 2021, Mayday presented an electrifying performance at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Thursday, with over 22,000 people in attendance. However, news broke out during the concert that several individuals who were supposed to be following self-health management protocols were in the crowd.

Taoyuan City Police confirmed the news Friday (Jan. 1) and said they had arrested five individuals who ignored epidemic measures after receiving notifications from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They said the violators were all Taiwanese nationals in their 20s and 30s who recently returned from abroad.

The individuals had already entered the venue when they arrived, a police statement said. Although all of them wore masks, they endangered the public by attending such a large social event.

Meanwhile, Taoyuan Health Department noted the five individuals will receive fines of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,337) for violating the "Communicable Disease Control Act" (傳染病防治法). It urged the public to respect guidelines aimed at curbing coronavirus infections, reported UDN.
MAYDAY
concert
New Year countdown
end of the year
New Year celebration
self-health monitoring
violation
Communicable Disease Control Act

RELATED ARTICLES

[Update] New Year's Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei will not open to public
[Update] New Year's Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei will not open to public
2020/12/30 17:33
Taiwan's medical community reminds public of dangers of excessive drinking
Taiwan's medical community reminds public of dangers of excessive drinking
2020/12/29 17:31
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
2020/12/29 16:23
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
2020/12/24 14:00
Taiwan's year-end celebrations to proceed despite new domestic COVID-19 case
Taiwan's year-end celebrations to proceed despite new domestic COVID-19 case
2020/12/23 22:00

Updated : 2021-01-01 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine