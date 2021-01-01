5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Taiwanese nationals who reportedly attended the year-end concert held by local pop band Mayday on Thursday (Dec. 31) before their self-health monitoring period had ended will likely be fined.

To celebrate the arrival of 2021, Mayday presented an electrifying performance at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Thursday, with over 22,000 people in attendance. However, news broke out during the concert that several individuals who were supposed to be following self-health management protocols were in the crowd.

Taoyuan City Police confirmed the news Friday (Jan. 1) and said they had arrested five individuals who ignored epidemic measures after receiving notifications from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They said the violators were all Taiwanese nationals in their 20s and 30s who recently returned from abroad.

The individuals had already entered the venue when they arrived, a police statement said. Although all of them wore masks, they endangered the public by attending such a large social event.

Meanwhile, Taoyuan Health Department noted the five individuals will receive fines of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,337) for violating the "Communicable Disease Control Act" (傳染病防治法). It urged the public to respect guidelines aimed at curbing coronavirus infections, reported UDN.