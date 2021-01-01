Alexa
Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 10:05
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored twice, Devon Levi made 18 saves and defending champion Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday night to win Group A in the world junior hockey championship.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored to help Canada complete pool play 4-0.

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Finland's quarterfinal opponent will be decided by the Sweden- United States game later Thursday in the Group finale.

Earlier, the Czech Republic took the final Group B slot in the quarterfinals, routing Austria 7-0 to finish 2-2. Austria finished 0-4, and is 0-21 in the event.

Martin Lang scored twice for Finland. Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added goals and Nick Malik made 15 saves.

