Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

COVID-19 toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 08:23
COVID-19 toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27

BRUSSELS (AP) — The death toll of a virus outbreak in a care home linked to a Saint Nicolas party for the elderly last month has reached 27.

The Mol care center in northern Belgium had organized a Dec. 4 visit of beloved saint who usually spreads mirth and presents, but there is a possibility the actor could have been a super spreader of COVID-19 unbeknownst to himself.

The municipality said on New Year’s Eve that a 27th person had died but the outbreak was finally stabilizing. Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million, has been badly hit by the pandemic with 19,441 deaths so far, many of them in care homes.

The Mol municipality said two weeks ago the party would have been barred had the local crisis cell known about it. At the last count, the care home had 88 infections, including 42 among the staff.

Initially, the actor had been pinpointed as the source of the outbreak, but subsequent scientific research could not be fully conclusive.

Updated : 2021-01-01 10:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine