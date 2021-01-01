Alexa
US Rep. Raskin of Maryland announces death of son Tommy, 25

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 08:31
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said his son has died.

Raskin announced the death Thursday of Tommy Bloom Raskin, 25. No cause of death was given.

The younger Raskin was a student at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him," Jamie Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said in a statement.

Rep. Raskin is a Democrat who was first elected to Congress in 2016. He represents Maryland’s eighth district, which includes Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick counties.

Updated : 2021-01-01 10:26 GMT+08:00

