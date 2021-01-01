Alexa
Bligen scores 14 to carry Longwood past UNC-Asheville 65-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 06:34
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Heru Bligen came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Longwood to a 65-55 win over UNC-Asheville on Thursday.

Jesper Granlund had 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood (2-8, 1-3 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Justin Hill added eight rebounds.

Tajion Jones had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six assists. Evan Clayborne had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

UNC-Asheville won the first game 80-73 on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-01 08:57 GMT+08:00

