Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/01 05:51
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.

The latest gains added to the stunning rebound for stocks in 2020 after markets took a nosedive in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. All told, the S&P 500 ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends, while the Dow gained 7.2%.

U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 24.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,756.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.92 points, or 0.7%, to 30,606.48.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 18.28 points, or 0.1%, to 12,888.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,974.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 53.01 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is gained 406.61 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq added 83.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 fell 29.09 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 525.29 points, or 16.3%

The Dow gained 2,068.04 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq climbed 3,915.68 points, 43.6%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 306.39 points, or 18.4%.

Updated : 2021-01-01 07:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine