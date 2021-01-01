Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 05:25
Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $5.89 to $50.31.

The energy drink company is being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 7.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $1.74 to $25.19.

The cosmetic and skin care products company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Central Garden & Pet Co., up 74 cents to $38.61.

The maker of lawn, garden and pet supplies is buying Green Garden Products for $532 million.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 13 cents to $6.67.

The oil and gas company slipped as crude oil prices fell.

Carnival Corp., down 13 cents to $21.66.

Cruise line operators and other beaten down travel stocks fell as the virus surge continues and vaccine distribution begins slowly.

WPX Energy Inc., down 20 cents to $8.15.

Shareholders at the energy company approved their merger deal with Devon Energy.

Netflix Inc., up $16.14 to $540.73.

The streaming video service is finishing the year strongly as it benefits from people spending more time at home.

Tribune Publishing Co., up 91 cents to $13.70.

Alden Global Capital is interested in buying the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.

Updated : 2021-01-01 07:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine