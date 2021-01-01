Alexa
Brown, Hillmon lead No. 15 Michigan women by Badgers 92-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 03:48
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, Naz Hillmon picked up her fourth double-double and No. 15 Michigan cruised to a 92-49 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Hillmon scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Big Ten Conference opener for the Wolverines (6-0). Amy Dilk added 15 points and Akienreh Johnson 13.

Three players scored nine points for the Badgers (3-3, 0-3), including Brooke Schramek, who had eight of her career high in the first half.

Hailey Brown scored the first four points of the game for the Wolverines and had the last basket in a 10-0 run late in the first period, which ended with Michigan on top 29-15.

Hillmon had 18 points at halftime, which ended with Michigan shooting 51% and leading 48-27.

Wisconsin shot 29% in the first half and 30% in the second but the telling difference came on the boards. The Badgers, who have outrebounded opponents by more than eight boards a game, were pounded 50-27 by Michigan, which came in at a plus-12 in rebounding. The Wolverines also shot better than 51% in the second half.

Leigha Brown's 26 points were the second highest of her career. The junior transfer from Nebraska scored 30 points as a freshman and had a 25-point game as a sophomore. Her previous high at Michigan was 24 points.

Updated : 2021-01-01 05:54 GMT+08:00

