Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police didn't help Andre Hill for 5 minutes after shooting

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JOHN SEEWER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/01 02:59
Police didn't help Andre Hill for 5 minutes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Multiple police officers stood by for several minutes without offering any first aid to Andre Hill after he was shot by another officer, according to bodycam footage released Thursday.

The video from several Columbus officers show that Hill, a 47-year-old Black man who later died after being shot on Dec. 22 by Officer Adam Coy, who is white, was still alive and laying on a garage floor by himself while officers were securing the area.

Roughly five minutes after Hill was shot, one officer could be heard saying: "Let's cuff him up. He’s still moving.”

Two officers then rolled Hill onto his stomach as they handcuffed him and then put him on his back while other officers waited for an ambulance to arrive. One officer stood over Hill, shining a flashlight on him. Minutes later, a supervisor showed up and asked, “Anybody doing anything for him?” The supervisor then ordered an officer to start pumping Hill's chest.

Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said he was horrified by the lack of compassion shown in the body cam videos.

“As a police chief, and just as a human being, the events of the last week have left me shaken, and heartbroken for the family of Andre Hill,” Quinlan said in a statement. “Every man and woman who wears this badge should feel the same.”

Coy shot Hill when he emerged from the garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Another officer on the scene said she didn’t perceive any threats and didn’t see a gun, contrary to a mistaken claim by Coy.

The city fired Coy on Tuesday, accusing him of incompetence and “gross neglect of duty,” among other charges.

According to the bodycam video released Thursday, Coy told another officer leading him away from the home: “I gotta figure out what I missed.”

“We’ll take care of that I promise you,” Officer Jared Barsotti responded.

Coy and Officer Amy Detweiler were responding to a neighbor’s nonemergency call when they encountered Hill.

A woman inside a house where Hill was shot told the officers moments after the shooting that he was coming over to bring her Christmas money, according to the bodycam footage.

“He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn’t do anything,” she shouted.

___

Seewer reported from Toledo. Kantele Franko in Columbus and Mark Gillispie from Cleveland contributed.

Updated : 2021-01-01 04:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine