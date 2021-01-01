Alexa
White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 02:15
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.

The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.

