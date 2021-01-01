Alexa
Ex-Man United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

By  Associated Press
2021/01/01 00:42
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tommy Docherty, who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.

Affectionately known as ‘The Doc’, he died on Thursday after a long illness.

“Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family statement said. “He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time."

Docherty spent most of his playing career — nine years — at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He played 25 times for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs, also including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby. But he was best known for his five-year spell at Man. United, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977.

