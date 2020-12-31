Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal for Schalke on loan

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 23:31
Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac, right, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match betw...

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac, right, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match betw...

LONDON (AP) — Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Bundesliga side Schalke from Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season.

The defender will head back to the club that he joined as a youth and went on to become a first-team regular before moving to north London in 2017.

Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga, without a league win since last season in January.

“In the coming weeks and months I’d like to make my contribution toward us getting as many points as possible,” he said. “Together we can manage to stay up — I’m 100% convinced of that.”

The fullback made 113 appearances for Arsenal, helping the team reach the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea.

“Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment," Arsenal technical director Edu said. “We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-01 01:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law