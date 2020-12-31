The Latest: Browns' concerns grow with 2 more positive cases

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Cleveland’s COVID-19 concerns are growing, with two more positive cases and the Browns trying to get ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns closed their facility for the second straight day so they can conduct close contact tracing. Practice will likely be pushed back again while tracing continues.

The NFL said there is no change to the status of the game.

The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win over Pittsburgh, which will rest several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

It’s the latest virus-related issue for the Browns, who were without eight players -- including their top four wide receivers -- last week and lost to the New York Jets. Some of those players are eligible to return Thursday.

The team has nine players on the COVID-19 list -- the four wide receivers, safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips and tight end Harrison Bryant.

Goodson and Sendejo tested positive with the virus and will miss Sunday’s game. The others are considered high-risk contacts and could return if they continue to test negative.

Former top-ranked Andy Murray has pulled out of the Delray Beach Open to minimize his coronavirus risk as he looks toward the Australian Open.

The 33-year-old Murray said he was concerned about the “increase in COVID rates” and the trans-Atlantic flight in traveling to the Florida tournament that begins Monday.

The Five-time Australian Open runner-up was given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.

Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

Murray made a tearful retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.

