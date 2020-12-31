Washington visits Philadelphia looking to clinch NFC East

WASHINGTON (6-8) at PHILADELPHIA (4-10-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Philadelphia by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 8-5-2, Eagles 5-10

SERIES RECORD — Washington leads 87-79-5

LAST MEETING — Washington beat the Eagles 27-17 on Sept. 13 at Philadelphia

LAST WEEK — Washington lost to Panthers 20-13; Eagles lost to Cowboys 37-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Washington No. 17 (tie), Eagles No. 26

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (26) PASS (26)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (12), PASS (3)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (9), PASS (27)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (24), PASS (20T)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Washington can clinch the NFC East by beating Philadelphia. The winner of Cowboys-Giants gets the division title and a playoff spot if the Eagles win. ... The Eagles had won six consecutive meetings until blowing a 17-0 lead and losing to Washington in the season opener. ... Washington will start either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke at quarterback after releasing 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday. ... Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of Haskins against Carolina. ... Smith has missed the past two games with a strained right calf in the same leg he broke in two places in November 2018. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries in the Panthers game after missing the previous two weeks with a toe injury. ... WR Terry McLaurin's 1,078 yards receiving are 519 more than the next closest Washington player even after missing last week's game with a nagging ankle injury. ... Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff could be playing his final game for Washington. Scherff is on the franchise tag this season. ... DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 6 1/2 sacks. He had 1 1/2 sacks in his first game against the Eagles. ... LB Cole Holcomb had a season-high 11 tackles against Carolina in his return from a concussion. ... The Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss at Dallas. ... Philadelphia allowed 513 yards to the Cowboys. ... Rookie QB Jalen Hurts is expected to make his fourth consecutive start for Philadelphia. ... Hurts was 21 of 39 for 342 yards, a TD and two interceptions against the Cowboys. ... Hurts joined Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in NFL history with 50-plus yards rushing in each of his first three career starts. ... Ex-Washington WR DeSean Jackson had an 81-yard TD catch last week. ... CB Darius Slay had his first interception of the season against Dallas. ... Fantasy tip: Gibson should be a good play against Philly's banged-up defense.

