ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|26
|18
|Florida
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|36
|26
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|14
|10
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|15
|22
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|14
|26
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|17
|12
|Wheeling
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|10
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|10
|Wichita
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|8
|15
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|Rapid City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 7, Florida 4
Orlando 7, Florida 4
Indy at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.