ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 18
Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 26
South Carolina 5 3 0 2 0 8 14 10
Greenville 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 22
Jacksonville 7 2 4 1 0 5 14 26
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 12
Wheeling 5 0 3 2 0 2 10 16
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 10
Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 8 15
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 3 0 1 1 1 2 7 11
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 7, Florida 4

Thursday's Games

Indy at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-01 01:21 GMT+08:00

