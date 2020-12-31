Alexa
Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 22:24
Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing

LONDON (AP) — Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.

She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

