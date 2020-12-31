Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 31, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;16;83%;30%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NE;8;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;15;6;Clouds and sun;15;8;ENE;12;55%;60%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;8;A little p.m. rain;12;6;WSW;20;66%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;5;0;Partly sunny;6;1;SW;9;92%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-7;-13;Mostly sunny;-11;-14;NNE;11;82%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sunshine;1;-2;Plenty of sunshine;7;0;E;9;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with clouds;-19;-23;Frigid;-19;-31;ENE;10;82%;32%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;30;21;Plenty of sun;33;21;SSE;9;55%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;16;10;Plenty of sun;16;9;ENE;7;64%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;23;16;A few showers;22;17;W;10;64%;84%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;NNW;6;52%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray t-shower;32;24;ESE;11;69%;73%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower;25;15;Clouds and sunshine;27;15;E;14;53%;5%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing, not as hot;31;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;ENE;9;44%;12%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;6;Cloudy with a shower;10;2;NNW;15;74%;65%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-11;Sunny, but chilly;0;-11;NE;7;14%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;10;-1;Mostly sunny;8;3;SE;8;68%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;2;-1;Bit of rain, snow;1;-2;SW;7;88%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;8;Clouds and sun;20;7;SE;10;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;19;A t-storm around;30;19;SSE;7;53%;54%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;7;-3;Cloudy;2;-1;SE;9;91%;34%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;3;-1;More clouds than sun;3;0;W;7;86%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;12;2;Sunshine and cooler;6;-1;WSW;15;75%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;5;1;S;8;85%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;19;Partly sunny;32;20;E;11;36%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;29;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;N;7;51%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;2;-5;Becoming cloudy;5;-3;WNW;10;60%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;21;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NNE;9;51%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds, nice;23;14;Windy in the p.m.;23;14;SE;39;43%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;A shower;28;20;E;6;61%;69%;5

Chennai, India;Breezy with some sun;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;N;14;67%;21%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;0;-4;Ice, then rain;3;-1;NNE;24;79%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;30;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;NNE;12;79%;72%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;5;1;Spotty showers;1;-1;E;8;88%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;26;22;Hazy sun;26;21;NNE;24;65%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;7;3;Remaining cloudy;9;2;NW;17;71%;19%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;NE;15;76%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;14;5;Hazy sun;19;11;ESE;3;73%;63%;4

Denver, United States;Becoming cloudy;5;-4;Decreasing clouds;5;-4;S;9;52%;5%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NNW;8;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSE;7;80%;69%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-1;NW;16;87%;13%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;6;-7;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;N;10;24%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;15;10;A shower;14;7;WNW;27;66%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;8;SE;10;34%;0%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;27;16;Humid with a t-storm;25;16;ENE;11;78%;74%;10

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;28;17;Spotty showers;29;16;SE;13;60%;60%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;2;0;Cloudy;2;-1;E;10;96%;33%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;29;22;Cloudy;29;21;N;12;56%;90%;3

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;17;8;Hazy sunshine;17;10;NE;9;33%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy, a p.m. shower;27;22;Partly sunny, windy;28;22;ENE;31;60%;32%;4

Hyderabad, India;Not as warm;27;16;Hazy sunshine;25;15;SE;10;67%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;19;3;Brilliant sunshine;18;4;NNE;7;42%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;16;10;Showers around;14;9;SW;13;82%;61%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;28;25;Showers;30;25;W;11;75%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm or two;29;24;Mostly sunny, humid;29;24;N;10;64%;18%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;16;A heavy thunderstorm;28;12;ESE;9;60%;73%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;10;-7;Hazy sunshine;10;-7;S;8;12%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;NNE;14;20%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;SSE;7;48%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Hazy sun;33;19;NNW;16;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;8;6;Cloudy and mild;8;0;W;12;80%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A shower in places;31;24;NNE;16;53%;40%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;31;24;A thick cloud cover;31;24;SW;9;65%;60%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;25;13;Hazy sunshine;24;13;NNE;9;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;6;76%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;4;A p.m. shower or two;14;4;SE;12;66%;87%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;33;24;Humid with some sun;32;25;SW;9;76%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;25;20;Inc. clouds;25;20;SSE;14;69%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;A passing shower;10;5;NNW;14;69%;80%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouding up;3;-2;A shower in the p.m.;3;2;NNW;6;89%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;8;39%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;25;Rather cloudy;30;25;SSW;10;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;7;0;Spotty showers;5;-2;WNW;14;62%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;ENE;18;71%;75%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;N;9;76%;75%;10

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;29;23;Cloudy;28;24;N;11;68%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;24;17;A p.m. t-shower;28;19;E;12;61%;72%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;6;Mostly sunny, mild;25;6;SSW;10;24%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;27;22;Breezy with sunshine;28;22;SE;24;67%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;3;2;Morning snow, cloudy;2;-3;WNW;12;95%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;22;57%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;E;17;49%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Areas of low clouds;0;-7;Increasing clouds;-2;-5;E;0;79%;70%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;Rain and drizzle;1;-1;SE;15;84%;84%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;33;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;N;8;56%;14%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain this morning;24;16;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NNE;18;73%;65%;11

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;0;Inc. clouds;5;4;ENE;13;57%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;19;8;Clouds and sun;19;10;NW;10;67%;4%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-26;-32;Frigid with clearing;-28;-34;NE;6;81%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;7;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;W;17;51%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-4;A little snow;-3;-4;N;7;77%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;-1;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-5;E;8;78%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;NNW;10;77%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower;29;23;A shower;31;24;NW;9;74%;59%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;25;Downpours;30;24;NE;10;81%;93%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Showers of rain/snow;1;-4;NNE;7;81%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;ESE;18;34%;4%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Not as warm;29;22;Some brightening;29;22;NNE;19;46%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;18;69%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;Partly sunny;33;18;SE;13;39%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;3;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;WSW;5;75%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;-5;-15;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-17;NW;9;31%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;A downpour;19;11;SW;12;69%;67%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;16;7;Clouds and sun;15;8;WNW;14;83%;83%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;25;Periods of sun;29;25;ESE;14;71%;30%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;2;-1;Turning cloudy;3;2;SE;13;68%;69%;0

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;2;-1;Cloudy;0;-1;NNE;5;95%;15%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;SSW;9;82%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;20;11;Hazy sun;19;12;ESE;12;56%;17%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;10;3;Periods of rain;10;7;SSE;15;75%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-3;Low clouds;1;-1;NE;7;89%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;14;9;S;9;70%;64%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;25;18;A passing shower;25;17;ENE;15;70%;60%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers, windy;27;24;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;29;71%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;26;18;Humid with some sun;27;19;ENE;9;83%;55%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;7;Mostly sunny;23;7;ESE;7;38%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny and hot;37;13;Hazy sunshine;34;13;SSW;10;25%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;A shower or two;29;21;N;21;69%;57%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;12;4;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;NNW;10;77%;8%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;11;8;Cloudy, rain;11;7;SSW;11;79%;91%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;-4;-10;Not as cold;0;-9;NW;7;48%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;0;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-3;WNW;9;39%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A downpour;29;25;N;20;80%;81%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers;12;1;Sunny and mild;9;-2;S;8;73%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;24;A shower or two;27;23;NE;29;71%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;A little rain;2;1;ESE;5;86%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;21;17;Rain and drizzle;22;17;SE;19;68%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;10;10;Cloudy;16;13;ENE;15;63%;19%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;1;-2;Cloudy;2;-3;NE;6;96%;29%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with some sun;1;-5;Turning sunny, cold;0;-6;ENE;6;86%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Milder;8;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-1;N;5;50%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;WSW;8;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sunshine;23;11;Hazy sunshine;23;11;NE;6;67%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;4;Mostly sunny;15;6;E;8;59%;10%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;5;-1;Sunny, but chilly;8;-1;N;12;45%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Areas of low clouds;2;-3;Increasing clouds;2;1;E;15;74%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;E;8;57%;9%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;SSW;15;49%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;-24;-31;Cloudy and frigid;-23;-32;NNW;11;82%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;8;6;Cloudy, rain;9;6;S;12;74%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;6;-3;Cloudy;1;-2;NE;4;83%;29%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;26;12;Partly sunny;22;12;E;8;42%;0%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;4;-3;Morning snow, cloudy;-2;-6;WNW;14;89%;68%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy;0;-2;SSE;6;90%;33%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;19;14;Partly sunny, breezy;20;17;N;27;70%;21%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;33;21;Clouds and sun;32;20;WSW;9;44%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;1;-7;Plenty of sunshine;2;-7;NE;3;33%;0%;2

Updated : 2020-12-31 22:11 GMT+08:00

