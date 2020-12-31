Spelunkers on Taiwan’s Shoushan must have permits or face fine of NT$3,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shoushan National Nature Park management office has recently reopened four limestone caves on Shoushan in Kaohsiung City to the public, but it warned that spelunkers must apply for permits five days in advance or face a fine up to NT$3,000 (US$103).

The management office shut the four caves on May 1 and reopened them in November. The caves are only open for exploration during the dry season from Nov. 1 to April 30, the office said. It added that it has dispatched personnel to check if explorers have permits.

Those who flout the law will face a fine of NT$1,500 to NT$3,000, as stipulated by the National Park Law.

For more information about exploring the caves, check the nature park’s website.



(Shoushan National Nature Park photo)