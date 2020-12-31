Most of Jiaobanshan Residence in Taiwan’s Taoyuan reopens to visitors

The pond at the Jiaobanshan Residence Park (Taoyuan City Government photo) The pond at the Jiaobanshan Residence Park (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Government announced on Wednesday (Dec. 30) that most areas in the Jiaobanshan Residence Park in the city’s Fuxing District will reopen to the public on New Year’s Day as the project to revamp the historic attraction has largely been completed.

The city’s tourism department said in a press release the areas that will reopen include the Plum Garden, the residence, Siqin Pavilion, the war-readiness tunnel, the Camphor Exhibition Center, and the pond.

However, a small area of the park still under construction will be off-limits to visitors as shown in the photo below. During the construction period, the southern entrance will be closed, and visitors will have to enter the park via the northern entrance or the Zhongcheng Road entrance.

The whole park is expected to be open to the public around mid-January when the remaining project is completed.

The city government will also hold the 2021 Jiaobanshan Plum Blossom Festival on Jan. 9, 10, 16, and 17. Renowned in northern Taiwan, the Plum Garden is a prime picnic spot for plum blossom viewing.

In addition to checking out the flowers, visitors should explore the history of the site by stopping by the residence and the war-readiness tunnel.

The residence was one of the many villas all over Taiwan where late Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his wife Soong Mei-ling (宋美齡) spent their vacations. Along with photo and documentary exhibits, the personal effects of Chiang are still displayed there today.

The war-readiness tunnel next door to the residence was built in 1963 as a part of a contingency plan to ensure the president’s safety and serve as a command post were war to have broken out, according to the department.



Map of the area still under construction



The Jiaobanshan Residence



The Plum Garden (Taoyuan City Government photos)