Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trump official blasts EU-China deal

US Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger lays into EU's indifference to human rights abuses

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 19:04
Matt Pottinger (right) in Beijing in 2017.

Matt Pottinger (right) in Beijing in 2017. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A major investment agreement between the EU and China designed to rebalance the rules of investment between the two entities was finalized Wednesday (Dec. 30), and U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger had strong words for the EU in the wake of its passage.

In remarks made to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group of legislators concerned with the democratic countries' policies on the authoritarian power, Pottinger lambasted the EU’s decision:

“...We can no longer kid ourselves that Beijing is on the verge of honouring labour rights, while it continues to build millions of square feet of factories for forced labour in Xinjiang.

The EU Commission’s haste to partner with Beijing despite its grotesque human rights abuses has removed a fig leaf. Some European officials and commentators liked to claim that the Trump Administration was an impediment to even deeper transatlantic cooperation. Now it is plain to all that this isn’t about President Trump. It’s about key European officials. Look in the mirror.”

Germany has been the largest supporter of the deal, with many of its largest companies heavily dependent on China. Reinhard Bütikofer, a German member of the European Parliament, has been critical of the agreement on human rights grounds; nevertheless, he did not appreciate a lecture from the Trump administration, having this to say on Twitter:

“Well, with all due respect to Matt Pottinger, I cannot agree with this surprising effort of putting all the blame for Prez Trump's failure to work with the EU - on the EU. We may not be flawless, but... BUT!! OTOH we should look forward and re-learn transatlantic cooperation!”

The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment between the EU and China paves the way for increased access to China for EU capital. While the deal is reciprocal, the 27-member bloc is already relatively open to foreign capital flows.

Though the agreement obligates China to “work towards” the ratification of international rules banning forced labor, there is a lack of enforcement provisions. China does not admit to its widespread use of forced labor in Xinjiang and Tibet, thus critics of the deal argue that, at best, it will have no effect on the matter and that it may even be counterproductive.
EU-China
Comprehensive Agreement on Investment
Xinjiang
forced labor
Pottinger
Bütikofer
Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China

RELATED ARTICLES

US bans cotton imports from China producer XPCC citing Xinjiang 'slave labor'
US bans cotton imports from China producer XPCC citing Xinjiang 'slave labor'
2020/12/03 10:05
Pope acknowledges Uyghurs in China as 'persecuted people' for first time
Pope acknowledges Uyghurs in China as 'persecuted people' for first time
2020/11/24 15:55
Taiwan all at sea on illegal fishing practices
Taiwan all at sea on illegal fishing practices
2020/10/18 13:25
Canada determined to counter China's 'coercive diplomacy'
Canada determined to counter China's 'coercive diplomacy'
2020/10/17 13:00
When 'burglar' becomes 'watchdog': Human Rights Council's legitimacy questioned after China elected
When 'burglar' becomes 'watchdog': Human Rights Council's legitimacy questioned after China elected
2020/10/14 18:00

Updated : 2020-12-31 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted