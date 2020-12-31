TAIEX soars 22.8% annually in 2020 amid pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The TAIEX closed at 14732.53 on Thursday (Dec. 31), posting an annual gain of 22.8 percent driven primarily by stocks from biotech, shipping, and ICT sectors.

Over 110 stocks have seen their share prices double over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Biotech companies like Microbio and Medigen Vaccine Biologics surged 370 percent and 280 percent, while medical mask and fabric manufacturer Universal Incorporation and thermometer maker Radiant Innovation hiked 410 percent and 400 percent, according to CNA.

Freight businesses have enjoyed a boom in the fourth quarter as exporters scrambled to meet delivery schedules and as container shortages pushed up cargo costs. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, Evergreen Marine Corp., and Wan Hai Lines rose 280 percent, 200 percent, and 170 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s semiconductor companies have reported stellar turnovers this year, led by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC shares ended at a historic high of NT$530 (US$18.86) on the last trading day in 2020, rising 60 percent on a yearly basis.

TSMC was crowned the most searched TAIEX stock in 2020, according to a ranking compiled by Yahoo Finance. The chipmaker, along with other global foundries, is projected to extend revenue gains in 2021 fueled by robust demand for pandemic-related products and the stay-at-home economy.

Microcontroller unit chipmaker RDC Semiconductor, memory ICs design company AP Memory, and touch panel controller ICs supplier FocalTech, have seen their respective shares rally 400 percent, 380 percent, and 210 percent.