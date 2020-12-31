Alexa
Taiwan rejects latest unification talk from China

Taiwan will never accept unilateral legislation designed to destroy its sovereignty: Mainland Affairs Council

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 17:27
Taiwan Affairs Office Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian at Wednesday's news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (Dec. 31) rejected the statement made by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) the previous day that 2021 would see continuous efforts to bring about the “unification of the motherland.”

The Cabinet-level MAC emphasized that Taiwan is a sovereign country and has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, Liberty Times reported. Taiwan will never accept any unilateral legislation by Beijing that tries destroy its sovereignty, the MAC added.

At its final regular weekly news conference of the year, the TAO said Wednesday (Dec. 30) that despite “man-made interference and restrictions from the inside,” Taiwan’s trade with China has still booked progress. According to spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), the bilateral trade volume for the period from January to November had risen by 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

In its response, the MAC emphasized how Taiwanese investors have played a crucial role in China’s ability to turn itself into “the world’s factory” and that the mass importation of electronic parts and information technology products from Taiwan had laid the groundwork for China’s high-tech sector.
