Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

MOFA to broadcast Taipei 101 fireworks around world via satellite

Video of fireworks will also be available on Ministry of Foreign Affairs' YouTube channel Trending Taiwan

  224
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 16:29
Taipei 101 fireworks (Flickr, Kyleme photo)

Taipei 101 fireworks (Flickr, Kyleme photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced in a press release that it will broadcast the Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks show around the world live via satellite starting at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 31).

MOFA said it has sent the satellite link to all of Taiwan's embassies and missions around the world and asked them to make it available to media outlets in the countries where they are located. The ministry welcomed all international media outlets in Taiwan to cover the fireworks.

The video will also be available on MOFA’s YouTube channel, Trending Taiwan.

This year’s fireworks will feature innovative 360-degree, wheel-shaped pyrotechnics, enabling spectators around the building to see the same scenes. The five-minute show will see 16,000 fireworks set off, according to the Taipei City Government.

Parts of the display will pay tribute to heroes around the world fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also convey the theme of “Taiwan can help.”

The fireworks, which are shot off from the skyscraper at the turn of every year, have been Taiwan’s signature New Year countdown activity since the show was first held in 2005. The fireworks have been covered by well-known international media outlets such as CNN, BBC, and TV Asahi.
MOFA
Trending Taiwan
Taipei 101
New Year fireworks
fireworks
Taipei 101 fireworks
satellite

RELATED ARTICLES

Palau sees Taiwan as only country safe enough to form travel bubble with
Palau sees Taiwan as only country safe enough to form travel bubble with
2020/12/30 14:25
Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
2020/12/30 12:14
Taiwan not expected to send delegation to US for Biden's inauguration
Taiwan not expected to send delegation to US for Biden's inauguration
2020/12/29 16:51
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
2020/12/29 16:14
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
2020/12/29 11:55

Updated : 2020-12-31 17:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted