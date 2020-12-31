Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks sets hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While New Year's Eve events in many cities across the world have been canceled or went virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei 101's annual fireworks show welcomed the arrival of 2021 with 16,000 fireworks and the tens of thousands of viewers who had gathered in celebration.

Titled "Embrace the world with love; ignite the future with hope," the five-minute fireworks display was divided into five parts. It was a tribute to Taiwan's frontline medical workers and meant to convey a message of unity to the world.

Designed in 360 degrees, the spectacular fireworks show could be viewed from all angles around Taiwan's tallest building. Taipei 101 has been hosting the fireworks event since 2005, and thanks to the country's effective measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the municipality gave the green light to the mass gathering to celebrate the new year.

According to the Taipei Metro, the city's subways transported more than 3.2 million passengers over 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on last year's New Year's Eve, 1.2 million people more than the average daily ridership.