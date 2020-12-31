Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks sets hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)

5-minute fireworks display from Taiwan's iconic skyscraper held in front of crowds amid global pandemic

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 16:37
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks sets hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks sets hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While New Year's Eve events in many cities across the world have been canceled or went virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei 101's annual fireworks show welcomed the arrival of 2021 with 16,000 fireworks and the tens of thousands of viewers who had gathered in celebration.

Titled "Embrace the world with love; ignite the future with hope," the five-minute fireworks display was divided into five parts. It was a tribute to Taiwan's frontline medical workers and meant to convey a message of unity to the world.

Designed in 360 degrees, the spectacular fireworks show could be viewed from all angles around Taiwan's tallest building. Taipei 101 has been hosting the fireworks event since 2005, and thanks to the country's effective measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the municipality gave the green light to the mass gathering to celebrate the new year.

According to the Taipei Metro, the city's subways transported more than 3.2 million passengers over 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on last year's New Year's Eve, 1.2 million people more than the average daily ridership.

Updated : 2021-01-01 01:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
2 Filipinas test positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law