EU and China agree on investment deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union and China agreed to an investment deal on Wednesday (Dec. 30) that looks to give European firms greater access to Chinese markets.

The deal was negotiated on for almost seven years and will likely take at least another year before it enters into force, Reuters reported. The EU and China were looking to get the deal done before the end of the year.

The EU’s largest country, Germany, is a big supporter of the agreement as many of its companies do business in China, and it wanted to finish talks during its six-month EU presidency, which ends on Dec. 31, according to Reuters. And with President-elect Joe Biden about to take office, observers speculated that Beijing wanted to move ahead with the deal as concern over China will likely be a factor in EU-American relations.

Under the agreement, European companies will be allowed to operate in China in electric cars, telecom cloud services, and certain activities connected to air and maritime transport. Joint ventures will no longer be required for the automotive sector, many financial services, private hospitals, advertising, real estate, as well as environmental services like sewage and waste disposal.

China will also remove project limitations on construction services and will commit to transparency in most manufacturing sectors and in computer services. European managers and specialists will be permitted to work in Chinese subsidiaries for up to three years without restrictions.

European companies with a large China presence are expected to benefit, including Daimler, BMW, Peugeot, Allianz, and Siemens. Beijing will also pass laws banning forced technology transfer from foreign firms and has promised to be more transparent on subsidies and ban state-owned enterprises from discriminating against foreign investors.

The commitments are reciprocal, but the EU market is already considerably open in terms of foreign investment.

The deal also contains commitments on climate change and labor rights, including forced labor.

The text of the deal still needs to be finalized before months of legal scrubbing, and then it needs to be translated into the 24 official EU languages. It will then need to be ratified, which will require approval from the 27 EU governments and the European Parliament.