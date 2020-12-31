Alexa
East Tennessee State beats Western Carolina 86-78

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 12:46
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Brewer scored 24 points as East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 86-78 on Wednesday night in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Ledarrius Brewer added 21 points for East Tennessee State (5-4, 1-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Ty Brewer shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Ledarrius Brewer also had seven rebounds and seven steals.

Damari Monsanto added 13 points and Silas Adheke had 12 points East Tennessee State.

Matt Halvorsen had 19 points for the Catamounts (7-3, 0-1). Cory Hightower added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mason Faulkner had 13 points.

