Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 12:45
Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Terry Taylor had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 10 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3).

Mark Freeman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-31 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice