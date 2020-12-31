Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ngumezi leads Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 80-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 12:38
Ngumezi leads Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 80-70

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Amanze Ngumezi scored a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Finch had 18 points for Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Darian Adams added 16 points. Jay Pal had seven rebounds and seven points.

Cameron Holden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-3, 1-1). Anthony Thomas added 15 points. La-Quiem Walker had 10 points.

Ngumezi pulled down eight rebounds, two more would have given him Jacksonville State's first double-double of the season.

Eden Holt, who was second on the Skyhawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-31 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice