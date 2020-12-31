Alexa
Indiana pulls out 87-85 win in OT over Penn State

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 12:28
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Rob Phinisee hit a stepback jumper for the win as Indiana held off Penn State 87-85 in overtime Wednesday night.

Jackson-Davis and Phinisee (11 points) were among five Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) to score in double figures as Indiana was 57% shooting for the game (32 of 56). Aljami Durham added 18 points, Armaan Franklin had 16 and Trey Galloway 10.

Penn State (3-4, 0-3) scored first in overtime on a layup off the jump ball and Myreon Jones twice gave the Nittany Lions either a one-point lead or a tie — the latter, 85-85, coming off a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left.

But as the clock was winding down, Phinisee hit his winner with 13 seconds remaining and Penn State, after a timeout, missed a shot at the buzzer.

Jones led Penn State with 20 points, making 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points, Izaiah Brockington had 15 and Seth Lundy 10.

Sessoms had a potential game-winning 3-pointer blocked by Phinisee in the final second of regulation. Phinisee also blocked a Sessoms jump shot with 42 seconds left in regulation and Indiana clinging to a one-point lead.

Penn State hosts No. 6 Wisconsin on Sunday, Jan. 3 while Indiana hosts Maryland on Monday, Jan. 4.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-31 14:37 GMT+08:00

