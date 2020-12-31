Alexa
Miles helps TCU pull away and beat Prairie View A&M 66-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 11:43
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles had 18 points and career highs of nine rebounds and six assists to lead TCU to a 66-61 victory over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

Miles, a freshman guard who collected his second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award after scoring 26 points against North Dakota State on Dec. 22, also had two 3-pointers, a steal and block against Prairie View (1-4).

Kevin Easley added 14 points for TCU (8-2). Kevin Samuel had 12 points, 14 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Cam Mack scored 16 points for Prairie View. D’Rell Roberts had 14 points off the bench.

The Horned Frogs pulled away with a 12-1 run, capped by Samuel's dunk, and led 60-49 with 3:32 to play. It was TCU's largest lead of the game.

The Panthers pulled within five points twice in the final minutes but didn't get closer.

TCU has won the last seven meetings against Prairie View A&M, all in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are 39-1 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-31 13:03 GMT+08:00

