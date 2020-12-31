Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks

Chinese artist Cai Guo-qiang's exhibition at Palace Museum in Beijing curated by British historian Simon Schama

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 14:43
Cai Guo-qiang and HTC Vive Arts launch VR fireworks. (Cai Studio photo)

Cai Guo-qiang and HTC Vive Arts launch VR fireworks. (Cai Studio photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese contemporary artist Cai Guo-qiang's (蔡國強) new exhibition featuring a virtual reality collaboration with Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts kicked off at the Palace Museum in Beijing on Dec. 15, according to a press release from Eslite Gallery.

Born in 1957, Cai Guo-qiang currently lives and works in New York City. He is famous for using gunpowder as an artistic medium to apply paint to canvas.

His latest retrospective, "Odyssey and Homecoming," is curated by Sir Simon Schama, professor of History and Art History at Columbia University and a noted public intellectual. The exhibition was co-organized with the commission for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks
Cai Guo-qiang (right) and Sir Simon Schama (Cai Studio photo)

Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks
"Odyssey and Homecoming" (Cai Studio photo)

The gallery said the exhibition showcases 180 works along with Cai's first virtual reality piece, "Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City." In collaboration with HTC VIVE Arts, Cai reimagined the first-ever fireworks display that appeared above the Forbidden City to celebrate its construction 600 years ago.

According to HTC VIVE Arts, the exhibited works also include a giant marble model of the Forbidden City, made by the artist with craftsmen from his hometown in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, as well as a blueprint for how to set off the explosions.

The exhibition takes the audience back to key periods with selected works that have been exhibited across the globe. Cai is also presenting his latest series of pieces, which he created during quarantine this year.

Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks
"Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City"(Cai Studio photo)


"Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City" (YouTube video)
fireworks
Cai Guo-qiang
art
Beijing
New York
Odyssey and Homecoming
Forbidden City
explosives
HTC Vive Arts
modern art

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
2020/12/30 12:14
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
2020/12/29 16:14
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
2020/12/29 11:55
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
2020/12/28 17:45
New Taipei’s fireworks show in Bali District postponed
New Taipei’s fireworks show in Bali District postponed
2020/12/28 16:53

Updated : 2020-12-31 16:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted