Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts, Cai Guo-qiang to launch VR fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese contemporary artist Cai Guo-qiang's (蔡國強) new exhibition featuring a virtual reality collaboration with Taiwan's HTC VIVE Arts kicked off at the Palace Museum in Beijing on Dec. 15, according to a press release from Eslite Gallery.

Born in 1957, Cai Guo-qiang currently lives and works in New York City. He is famous for using gunpowder as an artistic medium to apply paint to canvas.

His latest retrospective, "Odyssey and Homecoming," is curated by Sir Simon Schama, professor of History and Art History at Columbia University and a noted public intellectual. The exhibition was co-organized with the commission for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.



Cai Guo-qiang (right) and Sir Simon Schama (Cai Studio photo)



"Odyssey and Homecoming" (Cai Studio photo)

The gallery said the exhibition showcases 180 works along with Cai's first virtual reality piece, "Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City." In collaboration with HTC VIVE Arts, Cai reimagined the first-ever fireworks display that appeared above the Forbidden City to celebrate its construction 600 years ago.

According to HTC VIVE Arts, the exhibited works also include a giant marble model of the Forbidden City, made by the artist with craftsmen from his hometown in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, as well as a blueprint for how to set off the explosions.

The exhibition takes the audience back to key periods with selected works that have been exhibited across the globe. Cai is also presenting his latest series of pieces, which he created during quarantine this year.



"Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City"(Cai Studio photo)



"Sleepwalking in the Forbidden City" (YouTube video)