Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese researchers say continual mutation of coronavirus 'inevitable'

Academia Sinica believes UK variant more transmissible, says no evidence yet of higher mortality rate

  160
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/31 12:30
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top academic research institution has warned that continued mutation of the coronavirus is "inevitable."

Researchers from Academia Sinica analyzed the new coronavirus variant, which was first detected in the U.K., using genome sequences from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data. After their analysis, the researchers identified it as a mutation from one of the six dominant strains. They said the U.K. variant is a sub-strain of the Type 6 variant of coronavirus, which has become dominant globally since April.

The researchers noted that the British variant, first discovered in Kent, has developed 23 mutations so far. They said the coronavirus has been found to be highly adaptable and that these mutations show its evolution cannot be easily stopped.

The researchers observed that international studies suggest the strain may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than earlier versions. However, they pointed out that scientists have thus far not observed it to have a higher mortality rate or raise the risk of severe illness.

Since it is unknown whether new variants will impact the efficacy of current vaccines, the researchers said further observation is necessary. They urged the Taiwanese public to continue practicing good hygiene and take the appropriate measures at social gatherings, reported CNA.
coronavirus
COVID-19
UK
mutant strain
coronavirus variant
Taiwan researchers
Academia Sinica
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine president's guards used 'smuggled' COVID-19 vaccines - minister
Philippine president's guards used 'smuggled' COVID-19 vaccines - minister
2020/12/31 00:00
Taiwan firms up AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, finds new UK variant
Taiwan firms up AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, finds new UK variant
2020/12/30 22:00
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
2020/12/30 17:03
Taiwan’s rapid PMI growth suggests complete economic recovery
Taiwan’s rapid PMI growth suggests complete economic recovery
2020/12/30 16:51
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
2020/12/30 15:25

Updated : 2020-12-31 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday