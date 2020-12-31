Taiwanese researchers say continual mutation of coronavirus 'inevitable'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top academic research institution has warned that continued mutation of the coronavirus is "inevitable."

Researchers from Academia Sinica analyzed the new coronavirus variant, which was first detected in the U.K., using genome sequences from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data. After their analysis, the researchers identified it as a mutation from one of the six dominant strains. They said the U.K. variant is a sub-strain of the Type 6 variant of coronavirus, which has become dominant globally since April.

The researchers noted that the British variant, first discovered in Kent, has developed 23 mutations so far. They said the coronavirus has been found to be highly adaptable and that these mutations show its evolution cannot be easily stopped.

The researchers observed that international studies suggest the strain may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than earlier versions. However, they pointed out that scientists have thus far not observed it to have a higher mortality rate or raise the risk of severe illness.

Since it is unknown whether new variants will impact the efficacy of current vaccines, the researchers said further observation is necessary. They urged the Taiwanese public to continue practicing good hygiene and take the appropriate measures at social gatherings, reported CNA.