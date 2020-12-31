Alexa
Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

By  Associated Press
2020/12/31 11:20
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin, his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state.

Trump's newest appeal is over the loss of a lawsuit he filed in federal court seeking to void the state's election and have the Republican-controlled Legislature appoint electors to cast the state's 10 electoral votes.

The lawsuit was rejected first by a federal judge whom Trump had appointed and then by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, adding to dozens of defeats for Trump in electoral challenges around the U.S.

Trump's campaign on Tuesday asked the high court to take on his lawsuit brought in state court that sought to toss out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin's two largest liberal counties. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit 4-3 earlier in December.

Trump lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

