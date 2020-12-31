Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spurs' Becky Hammon first woman to direct NBA team

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/31 11:17
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich walks off the court after he was ejected during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Lo...

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich walks off the court after he was ejected during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Lo...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half.

Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar eRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members that were in attendance at the AT&T Center.

Hammon took over the team's huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.

Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.

A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.

Updated : 2020-12-31 13:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Trump signs Taiwan Assurance Act into law
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taipei 101 scales down New Year's Eve countdown celebrations
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
Shopping malls near Taipei 101 cancel New Year's Eve parties
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
500,000 coronavirus cases in Wuhan never counted
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday
CWB warns mercury to drop below 6 degrees in Taiwan on Wednesday